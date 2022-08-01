Founded by Kathie Livaudais Carnahan, a Certified Educational Planner with 25+ years of experience, The Carnahan Group developed an established reputation of guiding students through the educational admission and placement process. Headquartered in Louisiana with satellite offices nationally, Sarah Pottharst Girolami manages the powerhouse team of seasoned experts who advise students through the range of college, transfer, graduate and boarding school admissions. The group assists students in defining their specific interests and goals while capitalizing on students’ unique strengths in curating lists of specific educational matches. Kathie, Sarah and their team maintain strong involvement within the educational consulting community through organizations such IECA, AICEP, SACAC, and NACAC.

304 Arabella Street, New Orleans

504-269-6449 | carnahan-group.com