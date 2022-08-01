While her dream to own a fitness studio began in college, Hedy Rose Kraft was exposed to the industry at a younger age. Her father successfully competed as a lightweight boxer in exhibitions through the 1980s and sparked her initial interest in the sport. Two of his siblings also independently owned gyms dedicated to martial arts. Hedy continued to train swimmers and triathletes well into her engineering career. While she felt that the young franchise’s trending workouts and exponential growth were impressive, the company’s ideals and cutting-edge programming also aligned with her prior experience and personal values.

“With the New Orleans area being the birthplace of American boxing, it only made sense to build Mayweather Boxing + Fitness’s first Louisiana location in my neighborhood,” noted Hedy.

Amid an impending pandemic, she designed the Warehouse District space with social distancing provisions and expansion plans in mind. Since the location’s opening in early April, Hedy reflects, “Being able to provide a forum where both beginners and advanced athletes can achieve their fitness goals has been greatly rewarding. I’m looking forward to bringing additional concepts with engaging, inclusive atmospheres to our city for years to come!”

897 St. Joseph Street, Downtown New Orleans

504-930-4730 | mayweather.fit/downtown-nola