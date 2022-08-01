As one of three Educational Therapists in Louisiana, Kate advocates and provides intervention for students with mild/moderate learning differences and specifically dyslexia. With the generous help of The Goldring Family Foundation, Kate has been able to develop a program to offer free services to students with learning differences. Kate has spacious offices uptown on Oak Street, where she and her husband also offer independent school consulting specializing in day and boarding school placement. For more information, visit nolalearningsupport.com.

Kate is passionate about the culture of our city. She is committed to helping children receive the intervention they deserve in order to live more fulfilling lives.

8131 Oak Street #100, New Orleans

nolalearningsupport.com