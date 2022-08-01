A passion for teaching and taking care of others led Lindsey Benoit, a former educator of 11 years, to pursue a career in cosmetics and skincare. After her sister-in-law opened About Face of Mandeville in 2006, Lindsey found herself looking for a career change that would lead her to franchise the About Face of Metairie location. What seemed like a nonlinear career path has proven to be incredibly meaningful.

“Taking care of those who are coming in and helping them feel their most beautiful, best self makes what I do worth it,” says Lindsey. “Our clients are not just clients, they become our friends, even our extended family.”

701 Metairie Road, #1B 106, Metairie

504-304-1556 | aboutfacenola.com