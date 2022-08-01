For Meredith Garrett, building trusted relationships with her clients is the cornerstone of making their dreams of home ownership a reality. Understanding the enormity of purchasing a home, Meredith prioritizes open communication to make the process a successful one.

“Anyone can give you a loan but, choosing the right lender that you trust and feel safe with in the process, when making one of the biggest purchases of your life, will give you the comfort to know you’ll get exactly the home and loan you want,” says Meredith.

A lending expert for over a decade, Meredith is passionate about giving each and every one of her clients the best service and outcomes.

7820 Maple Street, New Orleans

985-502-4347 | nolalending.com