Mia Freiberger-Devillier’s lifelong passion for food and wine, knack for business management and innate sense of southern hospitality positioned her perfectly for a future in owning and managing restaurants. Combining a Master’s Degree in Accounting and 25+ years in the service industry, Mia and her husband, Chef Justin Devillier, took over ownership of La Petite Grocery in 2010 and have since opened Justine, a French brasserie.

“This industry can be demanding, and you have to be able to embrace it. It’s all about creating and maintaining a work-life balance and finding passion both personally and professionally,” says Mia. “One of the most fulfilling aspects of my job is working with our teams and helping them grow as passionate, successful professionals in hospitality.”

4238 Magazine Street, New Orleans

504-891-3377 | lapetitegrocery.com

225 Chartres Street, New Orleans

504-218-8533 | justinenola.com