Owner and Founding Partner, Terri brings more than 35 years of experience to NANO and has successfully designed and managed both new construction and historic renovation projects valued at over $250M.

“Our philosophy, ‘Detail at Every Scale,’ depicts our commitment to deliver each project—from programming and construction documents through construction and closeout—with comprehensive analysis and an understanding not only of the project itself but the context that surrounds it,” she says. An award-winning DBE/WBE firm, NANO was named the Architect of Record for the $7.8M Stage 1 Interior Renovations at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Last year, NANO was invited to exhibit at the 2021 Venice Biennale, an internationally-renowned, highly prestigious annual exhibit showcasing the work of thought-leaders.

432 N Anthony St #303

504-486-3272 | nanollc.net