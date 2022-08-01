Each March, guests gather for Lark in the Park, featuring live music, dishes from New Orleans’ top chefs, specialty cocktails and springtime glamor under City Park’s live oaks.

Event co-chairs were Deb Elam and Cary Grant, Mark Romig and David Briggs, Blair Broussard and Shon Cowan Baker, Ph.D and Friends of City Park President.

Destiny Pinson of Doris Ione Florals selected bold tropical florals to accent the step and repeat for guest photos. The VIP Party featured colorful centerpieces to celebrate the beginning of spring, and Distressed Rentals provided several luxurious seating areas for the private lounge. Bubble Lady Linda created whimsical oversized bubbles upon entry, and the Electric Yat Quartet provided music. Ambient aerialist performers and stilt walkers from YellowBox Circus dressed in park-inspired foliage costumes wandered throughout.

The 12-piece party band Jessie’s Girls stole the show and kept guests dancing all night. In a surprise performance, the St. Augustine High School’s Marching 100 celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Lark with a march through the pavilion and gardens, waving commemorative Second Line handkerchiefs. Poured Bayeaux provided a champagne cart. Other vendors included tents from Larkin Event Tents LLC, decor by Luminous Events and Element, a photo booth from Funtastic Fotos, a balloon arch by The Balloon Lady LLC, lighting by Calfee Productions and Light Dat LLC and photography sponsored by Mateo & Company.

The auction featured an array of coveted prizes, and Bryan Subaru hosted a car raffle of a 2022 Subaru Outback Premium.

Capital One and Bryan Subaru served as Presenting Sponsors.

Jay Batt, Cara Lambright, David Briggs and Mark Romig

John Lapworth, Marleen Coburn, Jessica Brandt and Sal Randazzo

Shon Cowan Baker, Vincent Palumbo and Jackie Palumbo

Dr. Peter DeBlieux and Karen DeBlieux

Elliot Hutchinson and Damon Carraby

Terri Soullier and Marshall Soullier