Great design shouldn’t stop at furnishings and artwork. In fact, it should trickle down even to the smallest details. In that vein, we’re thinking of beautiful tablescapes featuring stylish flatware to up the ante on summer entertaining. A new line by Opinel, dubbed Perpétue, features four stainless steel pieces per set. The fork, tablespoon and teaspoon have a pure and simple design, while the knife features a comfortable rounded handle and micro-serrated blade. Named after founder Joseph Opinel’s late grandmother who loved simple and timeless objets d’art, Perpétue easily transitions from an alfresco lunch by the pool to an elegant dinner party. Opinel has been making pocket and kitchen knives in France since 1890, and this is the brand’s first ever tableware collection. Available at Coutelier Nola, couteliernola.com
Last Indulgence | Fab Flatware
Elevate your table settings this summer with beautiful utensils.
