Fleur x Chairish’s limited edition Carnival Mystic Rectangle Mirror is handpainted by talented local artist E. Lee Jahncke Mead. The faux tortoise shell finish mixes seamlessly with most decors and works perfectly in an entryway, powder or dressing room. You’ll never miss food in your teeth before heading out the door with a mirror this fun to remind you to catch one last glimpse. Available through Fleur Home, fleurhome.com.