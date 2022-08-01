Lawn Games

Delight friends and family with Hilltop Shoppe’s happy and bright lemon printed “Palermo” serve ware, offered in a range of options from salad bowls to plates and servers. Made from shatter-proof melamine, if someone gets a little too excited knocking their opponent’s ball out of the game and drops their plate, there should be zero tears. All fun and games with this set! Available at Hilltop Shoppe, hilltopshoppe.com.

Tennis anyone? The light and airy blend of Tasc’s “Rhythm” tennis skirt gets you into the swing of things effortlessly, whether on the court or hitting the streets. Complete with inner compression shorts and a patch pocket for phone storage and available in a range of colors and prints at Tasc, tascperformance.com.

Lorna Murray’s “Shelter Ravello Hat” is the perfect topper to complete your garden party look, while more importantly sheltering you from the scorching late summer sun. The coolest part? These hats are designed to fold up like origami for traveling. The lovely tie at the base keeps the hat on during the most welcome afternoon breeze. Available in assorted colors and patterns from Shop Freda, shop-freda.com.

Did someone say croquet? This packable set is the perfect social game to bring along to the park or play at home. Offering hours of entertainment and sure to bring the laughs, it really is hard not to have a ball playing – double popped collar or not. Available at DICK’s Sporting Goods, dickssportinggoods.com.

After exerting yourself enjoying your sport of choice, you’ll need the proper preppy perch for some needed R&R. Enter Eclectic Home’s charming woven “Savoy Outdoor Side Chair,” in chalk white and navy with a linen cushion. The armless design is surprisingly comfortable and offers room for as many guests as you see fit. Available at Eclectic Home, eclectichome.net.