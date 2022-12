NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Visit Saba’s Lounge for all eight nights of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26). The menu will range from their signature hummus and salatim to Hanukkah-inspired specials like latkes and festive cocktails named after Jewish pop-culture icons. The room will be decked out with festive holiday balloons, decorations, and Hanukkah traditions, such as lighting the Menorah to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Reservations can be made on Resy.