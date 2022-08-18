NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tony Award® nominee Emily Skinner has captivated audiences around the world with her rich, expressive singing voice and vivacious, magnetic stage presence.

Now you can experience this “true Broadway Great” (USA Today) in her special solo concert celebration. BROADWAY, HER WAY is a dazzling evening filled with glorious music by landmark composers such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Kander and Ebb, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, and Irving Berlin as well as the theater’s hottest up-and-comers!

In this truly high-octane concert, “dynamic Broadway powerhouse Emily Skinner” (New-Jersey StarLedger) takes the audience on a musical journey thru the best of the Great White Way, leaving them breathless with laughter and moved by the potency of spectacular theater music.

TICKETS: $25-65 Adult | $15 Students

VIP TICKETS: $65 Includes post-show Meet and Greet.

GROUPS: Save 20% on groups of ten or more with code Group

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 7:30 pm. ONE NIGHT ONLY

WHERE: Le Petit Theatre – 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504-522-2081

BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 or lepetittheatre.com



Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, Le Petit Theatre, a 501(c)3 organization, is passionately dedicated to presenting the highest quality theatrical performances to entertain and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of the greater New Orleans area.

EMILY SKINNER has unequivocally established herself as one of Broadway‘s most engaging and versatile performers.

Emily was last seen on Broadway in the 2019 season in The Cher Show. In the fall 2017 Broadway season, she had the honor of being directed by Hal Prince in his last show PRINCE OF BROADWAY at Manhattan Theatre Club and she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Transport Group’s much lauded production of PICNIC, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Previous to that, she appeared as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Houston’s Theatre Under The Stars and as Phyllis in FOLLIES at The Repertory Theatre of St Louis, garnering rave reviews for both performances.

Another recent highlight came when Dame Julie Andrews selected Emily to star in the musical based on her children’s book THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL, which premiered at Godspeed’s Norma Terris Theatre.

She appeared previously on Broadway starring in the acclaimed musical BILLY ELLIOT. Handpicked by Oscar-winning director Stephen Daldry, she had the honor of being the very first American selected to play the role of Billy’s dance teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson. She received a Broadway World Award for her performance.

Emily was nominated for a Tony Award (along with Alice Ripley) and received a Drama League Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in the brilliant but short-lived SIDE SHOW.

Her other original Broadway credits include JEKYLL & HYDE, JAMES JOYCE’S THE DEAD (opposite Christopher Walken), THE FULL MONTY, DINNER AT EIGHT (Outer Critics Circle Nomination), A CHRISTMAS CAROL, as well as The Actors Fund productions of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS, and DREAMGIRLS.

She has sung multiple times at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops and appeared there as well in the New York debut of Richard Thomas’ infamous JERRY SPRINGER THE OPERA (with Harvey Keitel).

As a soloist, she guested with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Virginia Symphony, Dallas Symphony, San Diego Symphony, and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Emily has also headlined New York engagements at Merkin Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Town Hall, Joe’s Pub at the Public Theatre, Birdland, 54 Below, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series, Feinstein’s at the Regency, as well as her solo concert act BROADWAY HER WAY at various performing arts centers and cabaret venues around the country.

Her CD recordings include not only multiple cast albums and audio books, but 20th Century Fox’s animated feature ANASTASIA; RAW AT TOWN HALL, DUETS, UNSUSPECTING HEARTS, UNATTACHED(all with Alice Ripley); ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS, AND RAGING QUEENS; WHEN I GROW UP; THE STEPHEN SONDHEIM ALBUM; WALL TO WALL SONDHEIM; BELIEVE: THE SONGS OF THE SHERMAN BROTHERS; THE STEPHEN SCHWARTZ ALBUM; multiple BROADWAY BY THE YEAR Live at Town Hall recordings, and her self-titled solo CD which may be found at Amazon.com.