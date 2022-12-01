Le Petit’s Curtain Call Ball

Approximately 280 patrons gathered on September 9 for The Curtain Call Ball, Le Petit Théâtre’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds from the event go to supporting Le Petit’s mission of presenting the highest quality theatrical performances while nurturing the next generation of up-and-coming talent. In addition to supporting a dynamic season of musicals, dramas and comedies, contributions help underwrite Le Petit’s Education Program, which serves 2,000 students in the Greater New Orleans area annually.

Cocktails, a dinner of delicious Creole creations, and a silent auction at Tableau were followed by musical performance and live auction (with auctioneer Mark Romig) in Le Petit Theatre. Guests then headed back to Tableau for dessert and nightcaps.

Silent auction items included a vacation to Telluride, a theater weekend in New York, artwork, beautiful jewelry from local jewelers and much more. Performances by Broadway and cabaret star Emily Skinner and a cast of local favorites including Keith Claverie, Leslie Claverie, Rachel Looney, Kathleen Moore, Alicia “Blue Eyes” Renee and Anais St. John delighted the crowd.

Décor by Roland Montealegre lit up the space. Urban Earth Design Studios provided floral arrangements in shades of blue with blue bunting and a blue carpet with blue velvet ropes for a VIP entrance.

Marilee Hovet and Helen Young served as event co-chairs.

Main Stage sponsors included Elizabeth and Edwin Bragg and Tableau. Red Carpet sponsors included First Horizon, Friend & Company and Diamonds Direct.

Anais St. John, Marilee Hovet, Helen Young

Don-Scott Cooper, Dale Mott, Ken Hyle

James Van Horn, Mary Beth Benjamin

Kathleen Van Horn, Julie Livaudais

Martha Gettys, Robert Gettys, Judith Oudt

Troy Scroggins, David Isganitis, Frank Wilder