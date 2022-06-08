If your kids are too young (or too unwilling) to get a summer job, shouldn’t they at least learn something? Summer should be about taking a break from the achievement mind set, but what if we can combine fun and education? I have two young boys and it is easy and almost compulsory to sign them up for summer sports camps. And as much as I love the level of exhaustion they come home with after romping on a 90-degree ball field all day, not all kids like sports! So, I embarked on a search for camps and class offerings throughout the city this summer that provide the chance for kids (and even adults) to hone different, more creative skills. Much to my surprise, I discovered a bounty of options in artistic education. Some places offer month-long camps and others week-by-week classes. What I really loved was that (in many cases) adults can join in on the fun too. Maybe we can all develop the educational foundation for a creative side hustle this summer?

To bring home my point, the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts student exhibition is this Saturday followed by an art fair on June 18 where you can purchase student’s work. Tune into this week’s Shop Talk Live on Friday at 12 p.m. to learn more about how these student artists are turning their hobbies into a lucrative craft! To watch follow us on Instagram at @stcharlesavenuemag.

Lagniappe Camps/Classes still available this summer:

Mardi Gras Parade Camp at Art Camp 504

Kids Clay Classes at Evelyn Jordan Studio

Private or Group Lessons in Jewelry Making at The Bead Shop

Bob Hope Theatre Camp at the WW2 Museum

Fashion & Photography Camp at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art

Summer Arts Camp at New Orleans Museum of Art

Playdates and Parties on the Art Bus

Mastering Glitter and Bead and Sequin Appliqué Classes at Nola Craft Culture

Cartoon Drawing Class at New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts