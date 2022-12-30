Let’s Get Physical

Stretching into cardio with an eco-conscience comes the new SculpTive collection from tasc. The first-release pieces include leggings with a pocket, crop tanks and bike shorts made from Repreve, recycled performance fibers made from plastic bottles. tasc performance, 3913 Magazine St., 504-304-5030, tascperformance.com.

Pack a punch in a pair of Hayabusa T3 LX boxing gloves. Handcrafted with luxurious leather and buttery soft inner lining, the advanced design offers wrist support and knuckle protection. Saks Fifth Avenue, 301 Canal St., 504-524-2200, saksfifthavenue.com.

Step up your athletic prowess in a pair of Skystream sneakers in suede and calf leather. Aesthetics like an outsole befitted with Bavarian diamonds make these powder pink kicks a flashy fit. MCM, 333 Canal St., 504-224-9090, mcmworldwide.com.

Keep your assets in place with an Air Control Delta Pad Orinoco sports bra. The thoughtful design, complete with sweat management technology, ensures maximum support while the ultra-light mesh fabric allows for breathable activity. The Bra Genie, 3054 N. Causeway Blvd, Suite C., 504-644-2500, thebragenie.com.

Bounce into better health with a Tangram Rookie Smart Jump Rope. The sleekest way to skip, the tech-savvy rope syncs to your smartphone, automatically records your exercise data and programs your workout. Anthropologie, 333 Canal St., 504-592-9972, anthropologie.com.