NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Public Library is accepting music submissions for Crescent City Sounds, a free streaming platform featuring an exclusively local catalog.

Created by the New Orleans Public Library last year with software designed by Rabble, Crescent City Sounds aims to help up-and-coming musicians build a following and gain access to the local music scene. The platform launched last fall with a collection of 30 local albums, chosen by a team of curators made up of Library staff and members of the New Orleans music community.

This year’s curator team includes Offbeat founder and editor Jan Ramsey; Renard Bridgewater, a local hip-hop performer known as Slangston Hughes who works with the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans; Bryan Funck, owner of record store Sister in Christ and vocalist for local metal band, Thou; Johnny Gomes, a popular DJ who performs as C’est Funk; and Joshua Smith, the Library associate leading the Crescent City Sounds initiative.

The Library plans to add new music every year, including 50 albums in the coming weeks. Prospective musicians should enter their submissions before April 5 for the chance to be featured on the platform. All chosen artists will receive a $250 stipend, maintain the copyright to their work, and have their albums hosted on Crescent City Sounds for five years.

“It’s been such an honor to work on this project alongside so many wonderful local artists and industry professionals,” Smith said. “I’m excited to watch Crescent City Sounds grow and cannot wait to start adding new artists to our catalog.”

Current Crescent City Sounds artists include the New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Flagboy Giz, Shark Attack, Sierra Green & The Soul Machine, Ever More Nest, Swayze, Nesby Phips, Valerie Sassyfras, and more.

All genres are welcome, as the Library aims to create a streaming hub that fully reflects New Orleans’ music scene. Submissions featuring hate speech will not be considered.

Prospective artists must primarily perform in New Orleans and submissions cannot have been recorded more than five years ago. Artists can submit a single track, but if selected, should have an album with a minimum of four songs or be at least 20 minutes in length. For detailed guidelines and to stream local music now, visit crescentcitysounds.org.