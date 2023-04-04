NEW ORLEANS (press release) –

On April 1, children who are blind or have low vision, along with their siblings were given the chance to celebrate a time-honored Easter tradition. Parc des Familles in Marrero was the setting of a very special sensory egg hunt sponsored by 11 Lions Clubs around the Greater New Orleans area.

Lion Clubs of District 8S volunteered time, and made donations of food, drinks, prizes and treats to make this a special day for the children. Twenty-seven pediatric clients from Lighthouse Louisiana joined the party, many using their white canes to find special eggs with beepers inside them.



“This is the seventh year the Lions Clubs have been partnering with Lighthouse Louisiana to hold this annual event, said Rickey Gaines, Past President, Marrero Lions Club. “We want to show these kids that they can do just as much as their sighted peers can.”

The beeping eggs allowed the children with visual impairments and other disabilities join in on the traditional Easter egg hunt. Children between 1 and 17 were invited to participate, as well as their family members.

“These children enjoy the opportunity to connect with each other, have fun and make lasting memories,” said Robert Trahan, Director of Vision Rehabilitation Services at Lighthouse Louisiana. “Instead of going by visual cues, kids can locate these eggs by following the loud, clear sound they emit.”

After prizes were given out for most eggs found, the event concluded with a picnic lunch for the children, their parents and the volunteers who made the event possible.