NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter.

One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of the Lighthouse. Kicking everything off, the evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live music followed by a gourmet dinner at 7:30 p.m.

“This signature event enables us to highlight our unwavering commitment to empower people with disabilities through service, employment, and advocacy,” said Lighthouse Louisiana President and CEO Dee Budgewater. “We are grateful for support of our community in helping us raise critical funds to continue to realize our mission each day.”

Tickets start at $250 each and sponsorship packages are available. To see full list and to purchase tickets, click here.