NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians/actors hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy, and re-create the band that changed the world forever. With note perfect vocals, precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and new state-of-the-art multi-media, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are seeing the real Beatles.

See the Liverpool Legends Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information here.