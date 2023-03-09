METAIRIE, La (press release) – McCord Butchery celebrated its grand opening at 210 Veterans Blvd. along with members of the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO,) Jefferson Parish Council and Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. The classic European butcher shop environment brings restaurant quality meat, seafood and provisions for preparing at home.

McCord Butchery was started by local couple, chef Sam McCord and his wife, Jacqueline. Guided by his French culinary training and years of experience the McCords were inspired by friends and family to take their passion for food and relay that into a classic butcher and chef-driven experience.

“I want to introduce customers to proteins that make your meals taste better, and that does not mean it has to be expensive,” said chef McCord. “We want to create a personal experience with our customers where you can handpick your products and receive recommendations on how to cook them at home.”

McCord’s offers premium USDA prime, dry-aged and wagyu beef as well as all-natural pork, poultry veal, lamb and fresh seafood. In addition to protein selections, the shop offers wine, locally sourced beer and specialty provisions like oils, dry rubs, brine and more to complement the fine meats and seafood. The project was heavily supported by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center and JEDCO.

“JEDCO is proud to support the grand opening of McCord Butchery in Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “JEDCO’s loan programs offer a unique opportunity to provide dynamic entrepreneurs with the financing needed to open their doors and achieve their business goals. Our Finance Team worked closely with chef Sam McCord, supplying the capital to bring his culinary vision to life and creating new jobs, investment and opportunity in the process. We are excited to see this restaurant-quality butcher make its debut in Jefferson Parish and look forward to watching its growth over time.”

McCord Butchery is open Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m – 7 p.m, as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. With products changing weekly, enthusiasts can follow McCords on Facebook and Instagram (@mccordbutchery).

“We promise to get you the freshest (never frozen) meat, fresh seafood and poultry for prices that compete with any local grocery store or butcher,” said McCord. For more information visit mccordbutchery.com.