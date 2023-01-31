NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings.

Mister Mao

Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:

First

Gulf Fish Kinilaw

Coconut, calamansi, jicama, avocado, chilies

Chef Michael Bruno



Second

Home Place Pastures Pork Belly

7 Up, achiote, Maggi, coconut-shiitake palapa

Team Mister Mao



Third

Louisiana Wagyu Beef Kare Benedictine

Baby bok choy, rice cake, eggplant, peanut, shrimp paste

Chef Michael Bruno



Fourth

Ube Budino

Purple yam, whipped coconut cream, patis cashew brittle

Chef Michael Bruno

Details on additional Guest Chef Pop-Ups are forthcoming and stay up-to-date on Instagram. Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans. Reservations can be made on RESY. Telephone (504)345-2056.

Jack Rose

Calling all gal pals! On Saturday, Feb. 11, Jack Rose, renowned restaurant in the Lower Garden District, will be hosting Galentine’s Gras. Besties will have a chance to celebrate Mardi Gras and Galentine’s Day in one festive soiree. From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. guests can gather for a convivial brunch featuring a la carte dishes from Chef/Owner Brian Landry, along with decadent specials including Glitter Chicken and Waffles. Libation specials include Espresso Martinis and Chocolate Strawberry 75s.

Fun-filled activities will include Elektra Cosmetics Glitter Bar in the lobby – decorate your face before going to the parades or buy supplies for later and Lush Magnolia’s temporary flower tattoos. Check out Jack Rose’s Instagram leading up to the event for a lavish Galentine’s Day Giveaway – Porter Lyons complimentary ear piercings for the winner and three friends; Porter Lyons $350 gift card; bottle of Veuve Cliquot; Porter Lyons gift bags for the crew; Galentine’s Gras brunch for four at Jack Rose on Saturday, Feb. 11; and a complimentary one-night stay at the Pontchartrain Hotel. Additional activities and entertainment are planned for the day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Jack Rose will be offering a three-course Valentine’s prix fixe menu, curated by Chef/Owner Brian Landry. The menu, which varies in price based on entrée, follows:

First

Choice of:

Royal Red Shrimp and prosciutto, cauliflower, hummus

Lamb meatballs, carrot salad, apricot tzatziki

Pork Belly, carrot puree, cabbage, creole mustard glaze

Duck gumbo, Cajun country rice

Kale Caesar, cauliflower, garlic vinaigrette, shaved parmesan

White Truffle Mac N Cheese, gnocchi sardi, bechamel

Second

Choice of:

Pork Loin Chop, heirloom beans, greens ($50)

Bone-in Ribeye, marchand du vin, parsnip ($67)

Squid Ink Fettuccine Pontchartrain, shrimp, scallops, oysters, vermouth cream, bottarga ($53)

Grouper Almandine, broccolini, brown butter ($55)

Poisson en Papillote, crab broil butter, fingerling potatoes, corn ($55)

Kabocha Squash Casarecce, kale, vegan parmesan ($49)

Third

Choice of:

Mile High Pie Sundae, chocolate sauce

Strawberry Tiramisu, mascarpone, fresh strawberries

Southern Bread Pudding, bourbon sauce, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cake, ganache, berry compote

Jack Rose is located at the Pontchartrain Hotel at 2031 St Charles Ave., New Orleans. The restaurant will be open for dinner only on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5–10 p.m.. For additional information and reservations, please visit www.jackroserestaurant.com

Compère Lapin

This year, swoon over a romantic dinner at James Beard “Best Chef: South” Nina Compton’s gastronomic gem, Compère Lapin at The Old No. 77 Hotel. On Valentine’s Day, the renowned eatery will be offering a regular a la carte menu along with specials such as Steak for Two ($95), Gulf Oysters with pickled jalapeño mignonette and mango hot sauce and Humming Bird Cake with St. Lucian Chocolate and Roasted Pineapple. Compère Lapin is located in The Old No. 77 Hotel at 535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. For additional information and reservations call (504) 599-2119 or visit www.comperelapin.com

Bakery Bar

Treat your special someone to an evening at Bakery Bar, the cozy Lower Garden district spot for inventive cocktails, savory bites and sweet treats from renowned bakery, Debbie Does Doberge. Guests can enjoy a la carte Valentine’s Day specials (in addition to the regular menu) including Salmon Toast for Two – beet cured salmon served atop toasted seeded sour dough bread with cucumber ribbons and horseradish foam and Beef Heart Steak served with chilis, mushrooms and spinach. Pair dinner with specialty Valentine’s cocktails including Table for Two – Ypioca Cachaca, Velvet Falernum, fresh squeezed lime juice and raspberry puree topped with meringue and garnished with raspberry and Party for One – Singani 63, Giffard Strawberrry, St. Georges Pear Brandy, and apple cider vinegar served up in a Nick & Nora glass garnished with a heart shaped lemon peel. Save room for dessert with one of the famed doberge cakes (available by-the-slice) or opt for Chocolate Covered Strawberry Dobites. Bakery Bar is located at 1179 Annunciation St., New Orleans. https://bakery.bar/

Toups’ Meatery

This Valentine’s Day, Toups’ Meatery, the contemporary Cajun eatery located in Mid-City, is offering festive specials certain to impress your Valentine. In addition to Chef Isaac Toups’ signature menu, he will be serving up several specials including jumbo Platinum Wagyu steaks and tantalizing sea scallops. Guests can complement their meal with a special Valentine’s Day wine list featuring Lacculle Brut Premier NV Champagne; Tribaut Schloesser ‘Origine’ NV Champagne; J.M. Sélèque ‘Solessence’ Rosé Extra Brut NV Champagne; Barham Mendelsohn 2016 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley; K Vintners ‘The Creator’ 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah, Walla Walla; and Ferdinando Principiano 2018 Nebbiolo Piedmont. The restaurant is open for Valentine’s Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-10 p.m.. Toups’ Meatery is located at 845 North Carrollton Ave. in New Orleans. For more information or for reservations, please call (504) 252-4999 or visit www.toupsmeatery.com

Tujague’s

Tujague’s, New Orleans’ second oldest dining institution, will be celebrating love on Valentine’s Day. A la carte dinner includes dishes like Grilled Filet Mignon ($44); Grilled Fish Bienville ($35); and Pan Seared Maple Leaf Duck Breast ($34). A special Valentine’s Day dessert, perfect for sharing, is Chocolate Molten Lava Cake – with raspberry coulis, white chocolate sauce and fresh berries ($15). Tujague’s is located at 429 Decatur St. For additional information and reservations, please call (504) 525-8676 or visit www.tujaguesrestaurant.com

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Celebrate friends on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Commons Club’s Galentine’s Brunch with DJ Rusty Lazer and shopping pop-ups by women-owned businesses Rich Auntie Vintage and Align with Lani. Enjoy a la carte brunch specials from Executive Chef Alex Harrell. Brunch hours are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., shopping pop-ups are from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m..

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Commons Club will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner with a la carte specials and live entertainment by Mari E Bruno from 6-9 p.m. Mari E Bruno – husband-and-wife duo – will be crooning your favorite tunes as you enjoy a romantic evening with your special someone.

The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels New Orleans

The Pool Club will be hosting Krew of You with The Meetery. Festivities will be from 6–9 p.m. Virgin Hotels New Orleans & The Meetery are teaming up this Valentine’s Day to bring together all things LOVE. The Meetery marries the convenience of dating apps and the longing for in-person dating to create a new, efficient way to date in the age of technology. On Valentine’s Day, join on the 13th Floor at The Pool Club to celebrate you and who you love with a DJ spinning your favorite love tunes and sip themed cocktails.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans is located at 550 Baronne St. in New Orleans. For further information, please visit https://virginhotels.com/new-orleans/.

The Bower

The Bower – the culinary darling of Latter Hospitality located in New Orleans’ Lower Garden District – is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day with culinary delights from Executive Chef Marcus Woodham. Guests can enjoy small plates like Bubble and Squeak Waffle with cured salmon, smoked trout roe, dill and crème fraiche; Porcini Conchiglie with duck ragout, apple, celery, fresh horseradish, pine nuts and sweet peas and a special Valentine’s Day Flourless Chocolate Cake with candied rose petals. The restaurant will open from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Indoor and outdoor seating available. The Bower is located at 1320 Magazine St. Telephone: (504) 582-9738; www.thebowernola.com