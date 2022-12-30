Many would consider education to be one of life’s most reliable keys to success. A gift that keeps on giving, a quality education equips children with the tools they’ll need to be successful professionally and personally as adults. The right school is home to teachers who encourage and challenge students, classmates who inspire and a culture that promotes curiosity and growth. While every family will have different boxes to check when deciding which school will best fit their child’s needs, these New Orleans schools and academic resources are sure to narrow down the list.

Early Education

Stuart Hall School for Boys

Stuart Hall is all boys, independent, Catholic, and unlike any other school in New Orleans. It’s what makes Stuart Hall distinct. Stuart Hall is a school built for boys and designed to help them thrive. At the heart of the Stuart Hall experience is a shared values system — the defining mark of a Stuart Hall boy. Faith, Scholarship, Leadership, and Honor are not merely words here. They are the values upon which the philosophy of the school rests.

Stuart Hall holds membership in The Archdiocese of New Orleans, Independent Schools of the Southwest, National Association of Independent Schools and the Independent Boys’ Schools Coalition. To schedule a private tour of the campus, located at 2032 S. Carrollton Avenue, visit stuarthall.org or call 504-861-1954.

Continuous Education

Ursuline Academy

Ursuline Academy is an all-girls Catholic school offering a diverse educational environment from six weeks through 12th grade. Founded in 1727, Ursuline Academy of New Orleans enjoys the distinction of being the first all-girls Catholic school in the United States. As girls progress through the academy, a highly interactive approach exposes them to increasingly complex concepts in STEM and the arts that go beyond learning the material. Ursuline girls learn to think creatively, articulate their ideas confidently and compassionately, and solve problems collaboratively. Ursuline’s all-girls environment empowers students to challenge themselves, explore outside their comfort zones and expand what they are capable of achieving.

At Ursuline, students blaze their own trails—it’s the school’s legacy. Make it yours, too. Register for an open house at uanola.org. For more information, visit go.uanola.org or contact the Office of Admissions at 504-866-5292 or admissions@uanola.org.

St. Martin’s Episcopal School

For 75 years, St. Martin’s has prepared children from eight weeks old to grade 12 to thrive in college and life through faith, scholarship and service. A co-educational, independent school, St. Martin’s focuses on the development of the whole person — offering students the benefits of a strong, diverse community, and a shared commitment to core principles.

While St. Martin’s provides the highest caliber of college preparatory education, the student experience goes far beyond academics. Guided by caring and engaged faculty members, students can explore their individual interests and strengths in athletics, the arts, technology and religion, just to name a few.

Seeing that the school’s Episcopal identity is part of its foundation, St. Martin’s acknowledges, respects and accepts those within and outside of its community and uplifts each child to succeed in all aspects of life.

To learn more about how St. Martin’s fulfills its mission through the student experience, visit stmsaints.com, call 504-733-0353, or schedule a campus tour at bit.ly/3bITgFO.

Academic Resources

The Carnahan Group

Founded by Kathie Livaudais Carnahan, a Certified Educational Planner, The Carnahan Group applies its team’s cumulative 60+ years of educational consulting experience to help students optimize their educational goals. The Carnahan Group has developed an established reputation for guiding students through the educational admission and placement process. Sarah Pottharst Girolami manages the powerhouse team of seasoned experts who advise students through the range of college, transfer, graduate and boarding school admissions.

The group assists students in defining their specific interests and goals while capitalizing on students’ unique strengths in curating lists of specific educational matches. Of the 1,000+ students the group has worked with as an independent consultancy, 100 percent have been admitted to one of their top three choices.

The Carnahan Group is headquartered in Uptown New Orleans, but maintains satellite offices in Asheville, Charleston, Orlando, Ashburnham (MA), Venice, Italy and provides remote services via Zoom. To learn more about The Carnahan Group and schedule a free introductory call, visit carnahan-group.com or call 504-269-6449.