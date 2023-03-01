Longue Vue House and Gardens Games in the Gardens

If there was a locale that was a natural for lawn games and garden parties, it has to be Longue Vue House and Gardens.

First, a little background: Famous worldwide for its beauty, the house, built between 1939 and 1942, was designed by architects William Platt and Geoffrey Platt, while the gardens were designed by landscape architect Ellen Biddle Shipman.

And on Oct. 21, it became the place to be for the third annual Games in the Gardens.

Spread out amongst the gardens, guests could take a swing at croquet, table tennis, chipping (golf), badminton and pickle ball, as well as played boules.

Music by the Harry Hardin Trio accompanied the game play or those who just relaxed to enjoy the event, which also included food from Hippie Kitchen. Garden arrangements were curated by Director of Gardens Amy Graham and the Longue Vue Garden team.

Presented by Louise H. Moffett Family Foundation and hosted by the Friends of Longue Vue, whose president, David Maher, was on hand, the event raised funds to benefit the Discovery Garden for Children.

A week earlier, Irma Thomas and Deacon John Moore were honored at a party at Longue Vue. Event co-chairs were David Briggs and Gail Hester Louapre.

Fun Facts

The Sterns (Longue Vue’s original owners) were avid tennis fans who played daily. This love of outdoor activities and games was the inspiration and incorporated into the event.

Dr. Rene Louapre, Gail Louapre, Ernie Malone

Eric Sella, Angela Sella

Marian Gibbs, Kathy Weidner

Martine Chaisson Linares, Suzanne Dumez

David Briggs, Mark Romig

Mary Macdonald, Judge Ranord Darensburg