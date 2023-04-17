NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Longue Vue House and Gardens is excited to announce the upcoming Design Symposium April 20-22. This three-day event is a must-attend for anyone who loves design, nature, and art.

The Symposium will kick off on Thursday, April 20, with a Patron Evening event, open to all Symposium ticket holders. Guests can mingle in Longue Vue’s Walled Garden & Loggia while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, and music by the Panorama Jazz Band.

Friday, April 21, will feature daytime presentations, a couture show, and a garden picnic on Longue Vue’s Oak Lawn. Guests can feast their eyes on beautiful designs by Pedram Pasha Taheri, owner and founder of Pedram Couture, one of today’s leading couture fashion brands. Pedram, a graduate of LSU’s School of Interior Design, offers a contemporary perspective on traditional dress couture with intricate beadings and bespoke embellishments.

Saturday, April 22, will feature a community roundtable on nature-led design with Mary Palmer Dargan, a master landscape architect and botanist based in Cashiers, NC. Mary Palmer’s signature designs are inspired by “nourishing, flourishing home utopias.” She has earned many awards and recognition for her garden designs for residential properties, museums, churches, and campuses. Mary Palmer is a founding member of the advisory committee for The Garden Conservancy and has written many best-selling texts on landscape design.

Symposium will also include two workshops on Saturday, April 22: Fashion Fascinators with D’André Beverly, and Plein Air Painting with Peg Usner.

“The beauty of nature and the art of design go hand-in-hand,” says Pedram Pasha Taheri. And Mary Palmer Dargan believes that “landscape should fit lifestyle like a glove.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to learn from some of the best in the design world. Sponsor and individual tickets can be purchased at longuevue.com; press requests can be forwarded to info@longuevue.com. We look forward to seeing you there!