They could have danced all night at the Louisiana Museum Foundation Founders Ball IV. The scene at The Cabildo on Nov. 18 definitely recalled a Regency period ball — women came in Empire-style dresses and stylized wigs, men in period frocks or black-tie (a nod to the present day) — but one thing was for certain: all came to celebrate the opening of “Creole New Orleans, Honey! The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins,” which the foundation sponsored.

Hopkins is a self-taught artist whose detailed and colorful paintings of 19th-century Creole culture in New Orleans have met with rave reviews — and are part of this exhibit, which is on view through Sept. 30, 2023. This exhibit also features artifacts from the Louisiana State Museum archives directly depicted in Hopkins works.

The Max Moran Trio kicked off the entertainment at the patron party, segueing into the Virtuosa Quartet, which played popular music in classical style, accompanied by period costumed dancers to create a Bridgerton ballroom-themed atmosphere.

Traditional Creole cuisine from foundation board members Ralph Brennan and Dickie Brennan, along with other New Orleans dishes were served, and were paired with French and Spanish wines.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser presented honorees Nathalie Beras, Consul General of France in Louisiana; Maria Isabel Page, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Spain; and Jacqueline Simon, cultural representative of Haitian history and culture, with proclamations for their contributions to the state.

As the annual fundraiser for the Louisiana Museum Foundation, the funds raised from this year’s event supported the creation and opening of the exhibition and will fund related educational programming.

Event co-chairs were Renee F. Carrere, Mary L. Cavanaugh and Jeremy C. Corkern.

Fun Facts

This gala was a notable night of firsts! “Creole New Orleans, Honey! The Art of Andrew LaMar Hopkins” is the first solo museum show for Hopkins and the first exhibit in the Cablido of a living Black artist.

Andrew LaMar Hopkins, Kristin C. Shannon, Sweet Dupuy, Benjamin A. Dupuy

Mary L. Cavanaugh, Jeremy C. Corkern, Renee F. Carrere

Permele Doyle Robinson, Garner Robinson

Susan Maclay, Don Maclay

CJ Lotz, Mariah Bencik

Nathan Drewes, Chad Graci, Collin Magee