The tenth edition of the Love Your City Awards Gala, presented by LifeCity and sponsored by Batture, promoted New Orleans’ culture and celebrated influential leaders while also addressing our community’s most pressing social and environmental needs. Proceeds from the event will support the Veggi Co-op in Village de l’Est to benefit from a Green Infrastructure project that addresses flooding and allows year-long food and flower production. $10,000 was raised to fulfill the goal of preventing 8,000 square feet from flooding this year.

13 impact awards were given to local impact leaders in categories that represent important areas of community needs. The recognized organizations and their impact awards were: Ubuntu Constructo-Tech & Urban Resilience for Water Management, XULAGreen Xavier University for Built Environment, Solar Alternatives for Energy, Happy Raptor Distilling for Equity, Sprout NOLA for Zero Waste, Green Coast Enterprises for Transportation, HEY Coffee Co. for Health Food Access, Online Optimism for Health, DragonFly Cafe for Education Award, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for Best in Show, Turning Tables for Youth Pick and the Ashé Cultural Arts Center for Local Culture and People’s Choice, the latter of which was determined from more than 38,565 votes.

150 attendees gathered both in-person and online for the hybrid event, which included a watch party at Faubourg Brewing Co. with picnic eats and beer in its expansive outdoor space. A special message by Governor John Bel Edwards aired as part of the event.

Energy award recipient Solar Alternatives team and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard

Education award recipient Dragonfly Cafe and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard

Best in Show award recipient Ernest Memorial Convention Center team and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard

Health Food Access award recipient Hey Coffee Co. and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard

Youth Pick award recipient Turning Tables with LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard

Health award recipient Online Optimism and LifeCity CEO Liz Shephard