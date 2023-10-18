Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant to Double in Size in December

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant’s flagship New Orleans location is more than doubling in size with a significant expansion to debut in December 2023 – adding more than 8,000 square feet of additional dining room space, private event space, upgraded courtyard dining, an additional balcony and elevator for added accessibility.

The expansion will encompass the neighboring historic property at 709 Tchoupitoulas St. Built in the 1880’s, the Warehouse District building required extensive renovations. Restaurant management worked closely with the Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC) on the $3.5 million project led by architect Nicholas Musso of Musso Architects.

“We are thrilled to not only have the opportunity to expand Lucy’s to better serve our customers but also bring this neglected historic property back into commerce,” said John Kirkendoll, founder & chief executive officer of Kirkendoll Management, managing partner for the Warehouse District bar and restaurant. Kirkendoll added, “Not only will we have more space for dining, but we can also now host more of the celebrations that make our city so unique, including Mardi Gras and Krewe of Boo watch parties, gameday gatherings, convention events and even weddings.”

The expansion will also include more restrooms, additional storage and kitchen prep areas and a corporate apartment.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant will remain open during regular hours for the remainder of the renovation which is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

For more information on booking private events, email events@lucyssurf.com or call 504-259-3259.