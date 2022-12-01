There’s no better way to show loved ones just how much they mean to you than with a sophisticated gift. Shop fine jewelry, stylish clothes, and high-quality home decor in our Luxury Gift Guide.

Boudreaux’s Jewelers

BoudreauxsJewelers.com

701 Metairie Rd, Metairie

504-831-2602

Chandelier diamond earrings set in white gold, $4,795.

JADE

JadeNola.com

324 Metairie Rd

Metairie, 504-875-4420

Only at JADE! You can now make custom sets of colored wine stemware unique to you. Get creative and choose color combinations in sets of 2 and 6 from JADE’s wide variety of Estelle Stemware with complimentary gift wrap always available.

Sophisticated Thread

Sophisticatedthread.com

512 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Holiday entertaining made fun with Hunt Slonem table art. Set of six Colorful Bunnies Cocktail Napkins, $60. Regal Rabbits Octagonal Tray with Brass Handles, $350. Butterflies in Flight Large Lacquer Tray, $595.

Symmetry Jewelers

SymmetryJewelers.com

8138 Hampson St, New Orleans, 504-861-9925

Treat someone special this holiday season with the Estate Collection Art Nouveau 22k yellow gold, fancy-cut cabochon Amethyst and seed pearl pendant on a 16” chain, $2,875.

Sosusu Boutique

SosusuBoutique.com

3427 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-309-5026

Manu Atelier “Prism” adjustable shoulder bag. Made from the softest calf leather and suede, the bag features beautiful steel and purple detailed siding, $455.

Eye Wares

EyeWaresNola.com

6001 Magazine St, New Orleans

800 Metairie Rd, Suite Q, Metairie

3601 U.S. Hwy 190 B, Mandeville

504-830-5911

Cartier’s unwavering attention to detail and luxurious precision makes for the perfect gift this holiday season. Choose from a range of shapes, shades and sizes at Eye Wares’ Magazine Street clinic.

Peony

PeonyNola.com

@peonynola

2240 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-300–7908

Warmth doesn’t have to compromise style. Suit up for the cold this winter and add a little edge to your look with this Iro leather jacket, $1,395.

Ballin’s LTD

BallinsLTD.com

721 Dante St, New Orleans

504-866-4367

Wrap yourself in luxury and style this winter with the wool blend pull-through wrap featuring ultra-soft, genuine fox fur pom poms, $250.

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Hnoc.org

520 Royal St, New Orleans

504-523-4662

A favorite at The Shop at The Collection, these pint glasses feature images from The Historic New Orleans Collection’s archives. Shop in-store or online at shophnoc.org.

Scriptura

Scriptura.com

5423 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-897-0810

Flights of fancy throughout the year. The 2023 Audubon Birds calendar features illustrations of birds of the Americas by John James Audubon. The 8.25 x 5.75 calendar comes with a clear stand and is available online or in-store for $30.

Aucoin Hart Jewelers

AucoinHart.com

1525 Metairie Road, Metairie

504-834-9999

Stunning, four-carat Emerald cut diamond engagement ring with Trapezoid, Baguette and Round side diamonds custom set in 18k white gold.

PERLIS Clothing

Perlis.com

6070 Magazine St, New Orleans

600 Decatur St, New Orleans

1281 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville

8366 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

800-725-6070

24k Gold Plated Cloisonné Christmas Ornaments handcrafted in a rare, eight step process by highly skilled artisans. Each ornament is unique, shatterproof and a copper base ensures durability. Keepsake gift box included.

Hall Piano Company

HallPiano.com

901 David Dr, Metairie

504-736-0109

Experience the world’s finest high resolution player piano, Steinway & Sons SPIRIO, only at Hall Piano Company.

Wellington & Company Fine Jewelry

WCJewelry.com

505 Royal St, New Orleans

504-525-4855

When the ordinary just won’t do, choose a one of a kind piece like this Antique Diamond and Emerald Ring or this over the top Emerald and Diamond Necklace.

Art & Eyes

ArtandEyesNewOrleansLA.com

3708 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-891-4494

@art.and.eyes

Who doesn’t love and look great in red glasses! NINA MUR from Madrid hand makes wood, resin and titanium sustainable frames. Lightweight. Festive. Durable. $415 each.

Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design

WrensTontine.com

1533 Prytania St, New Orleans

504-525-7409

Since 1937, Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design has been professionally decorating windows and enhancing homes. This experience has given the team a vast knowledge of all that is available in the window covering industry. Wren’s Tontine specializes in custom drapery, window shades, blinds, interior shutters, bedding and upholstery.

Sazerac House Museum

SazeracHouse.com

101 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-910-0100

Set of 4 Double Old Fashioned glasses, featuring satin frost and 22k gold details and halo. Glassware by New Orleans designer Mignon Faget featuring illustrations by Kate Lacour, $85.

Hilltop Shoppe

HilltopShoppe.com

3714 Magazine St, New Orleans

504-533-9670

Add some excitement to the tree with the Fiori Di Campo Ornament from Vietri. This elegant ornament features a hand-painted floral design and is 4 inches in diameter, $52.

The Shop at The Historic New Orleans Collection

ShopHnoc.com

520 Royal St, New Orleans

504-598-7147

The Saints Super Bowl XLIV Cufflinks crafted from authentic game-used footballs make the perfect gift for football lovers. Each unique pair is set in sterling silver with swivel findings and the team name engraved in the back, $300.

Indigo Boutique

ShopIndigoBoutique.com

605 Metairie Rd, Suite C, Metairie

1795 Martin Luther King Blvd, Suite B, Houma

504-635-7874

Stay warm while staying chic in this timeless winter coat. Frank Lyman Reversible Fur Coat $330.