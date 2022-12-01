There’s no better way to show loved ones just how much they mean to you than with a sophisticated gift. Shop fine jewelry, stylish clothes, and high-quality home decor in our Luxury Gift Guide.
Boudreaux’s Jewelers
701 Metairie Rd, Metairie
504-831-2602
Chandelier diamond earrings set in white gold, $4,795.
JADE
324 Metairie Rd
Metairie, 504-875-4420
Only at JADE! You can now make custom sets of colored wine stemware unique to you. Get creative and choose color combinations in sets of 2 and 6 from JADE’s wide variety of Estelle Stemware with complimentary gift wrap always available.
Sophisticated Thread
512 Metairie Rd, Metairie
Holiday entertaining made fun with Hunt Slonem table art. Set of six Colorful Bunnies Cocktail Napkins, $60. Regal Rabbits Octagonal Tray with Brass Handles, $350. Butterflies in Flight Large Lacquer Tray, $595.
Symmetry Jewelers
8138 Hampson St, New Orleans, 504-861-9925
Treat someone special this holiday season with the Estate Collection Art Nouveau 22k yellow gold, fancy-cut cabochon Amethyst and seed pearl pendant on a 16” chain, $2,875.
Sosusu Boutique
3427 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-309-5026
Manu Atelier “Prism” adjustable shoulder bag. Made from the softest calf leather and suede, the bag features beautiful steel and purple detailed siding, $455.
Eye Wares
6001 Magazine St, New Orleans
800 Metairie Rd, Suite Q, Metairie
3601 U.S. Hwy 190 B, Mandeville
504-830-5911
Cartier’s unwavering attention to detail and luxurious precision makes for the perfect gift this holiday season. Choose from a range of shapes, shades and sizes at Eye Wares’ Magazine Street clinic.
Peony
2240 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-300–7908
Warmth doesn’t have to compromise style. Suit up for the cold this winter and add a little edge to your look with this Iro leather jacket, $1,395.
Ballin’s LTD
721 Dante St, New Orleans
504-866-4367
Wrap yourself in luxury and style this winter with the wool blend pull-through wrap featuring ultra-soft, genuine fox fur pom poms, $250.
The Historic New Orleans Collection
520 Royal St, New Orleans
504-523-4662
A favorite at The Shop at The Collection, these pint glasses feature images from The Historic New Orleans Collection’s archives. Shop in-store or online at shophnoc.org.
Scriptura
5423 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-897-0810
Flights of fancy throughout the year. The 2023 Audubon Birds calendar features illustrations of birds of the Americas by John James Audubon. The 8.25 x 5.75 calendar comes with a clear stand and is available online or in-store for $30.
Aucoin Hart Jewelers
1525 Metairie Road, Metairie
504-834-9999
Stunning, four-carat Emerald cut diamond engagement ring with Trapezoid, Baguette and Round side diamonds custom set in 18k white gold.
PERLIS Clothing
6070 Magazine St, New Orleans
600 Decatur St, New Orleans
1281 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
8366 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
800-725-6070
24k Gold Plated Cloisonné Christmas Ornaments handcrafted in a rare, eight step process by highly skilled artisans. Each ornament is unique, shatterproof and a copper base ensures durability. Keepsake gift box included.
Hall Piano Company
901 David Dr, Metairie
504-736-0109
Experience the world’s finest high resolution player piano, Steinway & Sons SPIRIO, only at Hall Piano Company.
Wellington & Company Fine Jewelry
505 Royal St, New Orleans
504-525-4855
When the ordinary just won’t do, choose a one of a kind piece like this Antique Diamond and Emerald Ring or this over the top Emerald and Diamond Necklace.
Art & Eyes
3708 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-891-4494
Who doesn’t love and look great in red glasses! NINA MUR from Madrid hand makes wood, resin and titanium sustainable frames. Lightweight. Festive. Durable. $415 each.
Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design
1533 Prytania St, New Orleans
504-525-7409
Since 1937, Wren’s Tontine Shade & Design has been professionally decorating windows and enhancing homes. This experience has given the team a vast knowledge of all that is available in the window covering industry. Wren’s Tontine specializes in custom drapery, window shades, blinds, interior shutters, bedding and upholstery.
Sazerac House Museum
101 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-910-0100
Set of 4 Double Old Fashioned glasses, featuring satin frost and 22k gold details and halo. Glassware by New Orleans designer Mignon Faget featuring illustrations by Kate Lacour, $85.
Hilltop Shoppe
3714 Magazine St, New Orleans
504-533-9670
Add some excitement to the tree with the Fiori Di Campo Ornament from Vietri. This elegant ornament features a hand-painted floral design and is 4 inches in diameter, $52.
The Shop at The Historic New Orleans Collection
520 Royal St, New Orleans
504-598-7147
The Saints Super Bowl XLIV Cufflinks crafted from authentic game-used footballs make the perfect gift for football lovers. Each unique pair is set in sterling silver with swivel findings and the team name engraved in the back, $300.
Indigo Boutique
605 Metairie Rd, Suite C, Metairie
1795 Martin Luther King Blvd, Suite B, Houma
504-635-7874
Stay warm while staying chic in this timeless winter coat. Frank Lyman Reversible Fur Coat $330.