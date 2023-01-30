M R Professional Resources, LLC is a local accounting and business advisory services firm assisting businesses across Greater New Orleans with financial resources, management tools, and strategic planning. With an extensive background in finance/accounting across numerous industries, Melissa R. Johnson has amassed an experienced team proficient in accounting and in creating and implementing systems aligned with client goals. Accounting services include full-cycle accounting, payroll, tax preparation, and month-end close. Melissa and her team also provide advisory services such as management and staff support, assessments, development of policy and procedures for finance, HR, and general operations, and business strategy analysis and implementation.

Fast Facts

Melissa R. Johnson was named a New Orleans CityBusiness Money Maker two years in a row in recognition of her professional achievements and community impact.

mrprofessionalresources.com

504-598-5232

1441 Canal St Suite 211

New Orleans