NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.

Few artistic movements have had such a lasting impact as the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists, who shocked the art world by rebelling against the prevailing classical ideals of their age to embrace new techniques and modern subjects. Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists brings together paintings from the 19th and early 20th centuries in order to trace the evolution of this movement.

“The Impressionists irrevocably changed the face of the art world,” stated M.S. Rau’s President Bill Rau, a third-generation fine art dealer and expert. “This year, as we celebrate our 110th anniversary, we wanted to pay homage to those artists who revolutionized European painting in the mid-19th century by diving deeper into their lasting legacy.”

M.S. Rau’s new exhibition will feature paintings that represent the key ideals of these movements, while also illustrating the diversity within them. Beginning with the naturalistic landscapes of the Barbizon school, the show will explore the transience of early Impressionism and its experimentation with plein-air painting. The Impressionist legacy will be traced through the work of the Neo-Impressionists and Post-Impressionists, particularly in their scientific methodologies and avant-garde use of color.

From the early plein-air landscapes of Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot; to Claude Monet’s light-filled landscapes and Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s urban portraits; to Raoul Dufy and Kees van Dongen’s explosive use of vibrant color, these works capture the cultural moment of their age, defining on canvas the new modern era that had swept through the Western world.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.