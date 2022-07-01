“Mad Hatter takes a Walk on the Wild Side” treated patrons of the New Orleans Opera Guild to a jungle-themed, festive luncheon to support youth education and sponsorships for those who wish to pursue the study of opera as well as the upkeep of the historic guild home.

Guests donned animal-inspired hats of all shapes and sizes. The Metairie Country Club provided an elegant luncheon at tables featuring centerpieces of draping florals of orchids and hibiscus, ferns and golden animals. Larger “wild” animals scattered throughout the venue included visions of orangutans swinging through circular greenery. A spectacular and bright balloon arch made for a dramatic photo experience.

President Sonda Stacey welcomed all the guests and Patricia Gallagher offered the invocation.

Ballins Ltd provided a beautiful spring fashion show in which judges voted on participants’ hats in the following categories: Most Whimsical, Best Ensemble, Best Group and Best Original Theme. Thatch skirts, monstera, palm leaves and other jungle motifs decorated the stage.

Billy Rae McKenna, Tracee Dundas and Kathleen Jones served as judges.

Key auction items included a dinner for six at home provided by Toots and Bunny, diamond earrings by Diamonds Direct and a weeklong vacation home stay in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Prior to the event, at the Patron Party, The Queen’s Circle of VIPs were invited to a champagne reception and were given gifts of a silver and crystal crown. The members of The Queen’s Circle will be recognized at Guild events throughout the year.

Kay Oplinger with Kay Oplinger Event Management served as the event chairperson, and Tammy O’Shea with Fidelity Bank served as co-chair. The J. Edgar Monroe Foundation served as the Presenting Sponsor in support with other major sponsors including Fidelity Bank, Inside New Orleans Magazine, Kay Oplinger Event Management and Mr. and Mrs. Alfred E. Stacey IV.

Event at a Glance

What Mad Hatters Luncheon 2022 benefiting New Orleans Opera Guild

When March 29

Where Metairie Country Club

Kay Oplinger, Patty Rice and Tracee Dundas

Erin Fleming and Miriam Gibs

Sonda Stacey, Ted Stacey and Pat Gallagher

Tammy O’Shea and Liz Broekman