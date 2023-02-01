Making Fitness Fun

The beginning of the year always brings a set of new resolutions, goals and closet updates. Jon Sloan and his long-awaited fitness studio, Swoot, create the fashionably perfect palette to inspire us to take on 2023.

Man in Charge

Color is the name of the game in 2023, and this periwinkle set from Lululemon will keep you cool and at the top of your game. Lululemon, shop.lululemon.com.

Get on the Bike

Swoot’s Sycle class will have your heart pumping and your face smiling. Compression is key and Lululemon brings it with this leggings and top set, perfect for on and off the bike. Available at Lululemon, shop.lululemon.com.

Staying Cool

No one does breathable clothes like tasc, and you’ll need them for Swoot’s HIIT class Switch. Tasc’s t-shirts and shorts are designed to keep you feeling cool and looking hot. Available at Perlis Clothing, perlis.com.

Practice What You Peach

Daily workouts can be grueling. Alo’s peach crop top and leggings help make your gym alarm a more welcome sound. Available at Alo, aloyoga.com.

What better way to show your love for a new local business than to grab a few great-looking branded pieces? Available in studio at Swoot, swootnola.com.

Tighten, Tone and Take on 2023

Swoot’s Slow Burn microformer class requires workout clothes that move with you. We are signed up and ready to go in Beyond Yoga’s Longline bra and leggings. Available at Basics Underneath, basicsunderneath.com.

An exaggerated collar is everything. On chilly days we are tossing on this sweater from Varley as the perfect topper. Available at Varley, varley.com.

Goals Within Reach

Setting intentions for the new year is important for yourself and your practice. Suit up in this pistachio number from Alo for your next “Swoga” class at Swoot. Available at Alo, aloyoga.com.