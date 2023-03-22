If someone calls out “Gypsy,” “Dancing Queen” or “Hot Stuff,” do you turn around only to realize they aren’t calling for you but simply making a 1970’s song request? If this is the case, chances are you are a gal/guy who knows how to have a good time! And why not? Much like the ’70s,

If someone calls out “Gypsy,” “Dancing Queen” or “Hot Stuff,” do you turn around only to realize they aren't calling for you but simply making a 1970’s song request? If this is the case, chances are you are a gal/guy who knows how to have a good time! And why not? Much like the '70s, the 2020’s are rife with political disillusionment that is inspiring change. Both decades are full of both brazen fashion choices and music made for those sick of the status quo. Forget the color wheel theory and standard musical forms of the past and bring on the juxtaposition. Whether you're planning to boogie down on a disco dance floor or heading out to vote, you should be unapologetically yourself. Here’s some inspiration to bring some of that perennial gusto into your spring wardrobe!

Stripe Top, Pied Nu

Dolly Sunglasses, Krewe

Bell Bottoms Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue

Platform Shoe, Angelique

Fitted Top, Monomin

Soap Heel, Angelique

Flare Pants, SoSusu

Drop Earrings, Monomin

Tote, Febe Clothing

Stretch Lace Shirt, Pilot / Powell

DL Flare Denim, Jean Therapy

Rainbow Sneakers, Pronto