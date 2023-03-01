Marching Forward

March in New Orleans is, simply put, lovely. It has typically warmed up a bit, but not so much that it’s miserable outside. And Carnival is complete, giving many a sense of normalcy and a return to daily routines.

Some look to this time to take a slight break before festival season and the end of the school year hit. Our Eat + Drink column focuses on the benefits of “kicking booze” for Lent and zero-proof cocktail recommendations for those who might be interested in an alternative option after a lengthy season full of decadence.

The local nonprofit event calendar is anything but slow this month with stacked events on multiple evenings. We have you covered with vibrant and floral spring looks throughout our Fashion and What’s Hot pages.

We are also pleased to feature a stunning interior project by talented local designer Chad Graci. It’s a feast for the eyes in a soothing and timeless palate that is sure to inspire.

Because March is one of our more appealing months when it comes to spending time outdoors, How to Host highlights al fresco entertaining with tips for casual get togethers.

While you are out and about enjoying the beauty that New Orleans spring has to offer, you may catch a glimpse of one of our March Change Maker’s Art Boxes. Jeannie P. Tidy, vice president of Community Visions Unlimited, has worked for years with local artists to beautify neighborhoods around town with painted utility boxes. Learn more about the project and how you can help on page 20.

Each issue we feature a gorgeous wedding in our With This Ring column. We are always eager to hear about recent celebrations. If you would like to submit a wedding that might be a nice fit for Avenue, please email aveweddings@myneworleans.com.

We hope you enjoy this splendid start to spring.

Cheers!

Andy Myer, Editor

On the Cover

From left: Lindsey Casey, Lindsey Wands, Clifton LeBlanc, Meg Baldwin and Mathilde Currence.

Audubon Nature Institute’s 2023 Zoo-To-Do events will celebrate Audubon Zoo’s spider monkey conservation efforts and the upcoming Spider Monkey habitat expansion.

General Admission tickets begin at $175 for Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do and $25 for Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital. Sponsorship and Patron packages are also still on sale. Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do’s headline entertainment this year is The Phunky Monkeys.

Tickets are available at zootodo.org and kidszootodo.org.