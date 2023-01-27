Catching beads and be-dazzled stilettos are back in season. If you will be porch watching the parade at your in-laws house or catching a drink at your friend’s house party, before a Mardi Gras ball, don’t go empty hand! Here is a guide to festive, unique gifts to give your loved ones, this Fat Tuesday.

A silicone soda and beer can holder with a purple, yellow, and green tie-dye design that reads laissez bon temps rouler, a gift guide image for a The New Orleans Historic Collection shop.

Maison NOLA Silicone Wine Tumbler, $14

The Historic New Orleans Collection 

Hnoc.org | @visit_thnoc
520 Royal St, New Orleans

A sterling silver bar set with two shot glass with a carved flower design, a twisted handle stirring spoon, and a smooth, silver measuring ounce cup, a gift guide image of a Sazerac House product.

Mixology Bar Kit, $75.00 Stainless steel bar kit includes: Japanese-style jigger (2 oz./1 oz), shaker tins (28 oz. & 18 oz), bar spoon, and strainer.

Sazerac House

Sazerachouse.com | @sazerachouse
101 Magazine St, New Orleans

Two white oval platter plate with a white, miniature, plastic baby doll and a black, miniature, plastic baby dolly wearing yellow crowns , a gift guide image for a The New Orleans Historic Collection shop.

Large “Arthur” King Cake Baby Platter Oval Size, $250 and Large “Louis” King Cake
Baby Platter Oval Size, $250.

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Hnoc.org | @visit_thnoc
520 Royal St, New Orleans

      A long-sleeve, white collared shirt with purple, yellow, green, and white stripes, a gift guide image for a Perlis Clothing Store product.

Warm your Valentine’s heart with the new wide purple ground stripe PERLIS Mardi Gras Rugby featuring the iconic crawfish embroidered logo. Quality-made in the USA.

PERLIS Clothing

Perlis.com | @perlisclothing

6070 Magazine St, Uptown 
600 Decatur St, French Quarter

1281 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
8366 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

800-725-6070
Instagram: @perlisclothing

 

Gold jewelry set of a yellow, purple, and green king cake shaped charm on a necklace, bracelet, and earrings, a gift guide image for a The New Orleans Historic Collection shop.

Enamel and gold-plated brass King Cake pendant jewelry. King Cake bracelet, earrings & necklace $38; King Cake Cufflinks $46. Also available in pastel color.

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Hnoc.org | @visit_thnoc
520 Royal St, New Orleans

 A white, long-sleeve button down shirt with a yellow, green, and purple crawfish pattern, a gift guide image for a Perlis Clothing Store product.

Parade and party ready your Valentine with the Tossed Crawfish Mardi Gras Print Polo.  Featuring stretch performance 92% polyester and 8% lycra with the iconic crawfish logo embroidery.

PERLIS Clothing

Perlis.com | @perlisclothing

6070 Magazine St, Uptown 
600 Decatur St, French Quarter

1281 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
8366 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Purple belt with brown leather detailing embellished with yellow crowns, multi-colored beads, and fleur-de-lis stitching, a gift guide image for a Perlis Clothing Store product.

Give your Valentine our exclusive Mardi Gras Icons hand-stitched 100% cotton needlepoint belt made of genuine Italian leather by Smathers & Branson.

PERLIS Clothing

Perlis.com | @perlisclothing

6070 Magazine St, Uptown 
600 Decatur St, French Quarter

1281 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
8366 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge