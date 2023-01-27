Catching beads and be-dazzled stilettos are back in season. If you will be porch watching the parade at your in-laws house or catching a drink at your friend’s house party, before a Mardi Gras ball, don’t go empty hand! Here is a guide to festive, unique gifts to give your loved ones, this Fat Tuesday.

Maison NOLA Silicone Wine Tumbler, $14

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Mixology Bar Kit, $75.00 Stainless steel bar kit includes: Japanese-style jigger (2 oz./1 oz), shaker tins (28 oz. & 18 oz), bar spoon, and strainer.

Sazerac House

Large “Arthur” King Cake Baby Platter Oval Size, $250 and Large “Louis” King Cake

Baby Platter Oval Size, $250.

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Warm your Valentine’s heart with the new wide purple ground stripe PERLIS Mardi Gras Rugby featuring the iconic crawfish embroidered logo. Quality-made in the USA.

PERLIS Clothing

Enamel and gold-plated brass King Cake pendant jewelry. King Cake bracelet, earrings & necklace $38; King Cake Cufflinks $46. Also available in pastel color.

The Historic New Orleans Collection

Parade and party ready your Valentine with the Tossed Crawfish Mardi Gras Print Polo. Featuring stretch performance 92% polyester and 8% lycra with the iconic crawfish logo embroidery.

PERLIS Clothing

Give your Valentine our exclusive Mardi Gras Icons hand-stitched 100% cotton needlepoint belt made of genuine Italian leather by Smathers & Branson.

PERLIS Clothing

