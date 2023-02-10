NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, along with its venues (the Hotel’s signature restaurant Café Normandie, the lobby lounge named Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge, rooftop bar Rosie’s on the Roof and Provisions, a marketplace ideal for grab-and-go options), will be offering special Mardi Gras options for its local and visiting guests.

Chef Virgile Brandel, executive chef of The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, has created a special “Galettes des Roi” for this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations. The galette des rois is a traditional French cake made of an irresistibly creamy almond filling sandwiched between two flaky, buttery layers of puff pastry. The name translates to “king cake,” and is often referred to as the “original Mardi Gras king cake.” Chef Virgil’s Galettes des Roi is available daily at Provisions inside the hotel for $40.00. The hotel will also have Antoine’s King Cakes for sale at $27.

Just in time for Mardi Gras, the Higgins Hotel developed the special “Carnival Coloda” for the Carnival season. It’s a delicious mix of three rum blend, Calvados, coconut, green tea, hibiscus, ginger and freshly squeezed citrus juices. The “Carnival Coloda” is available for $9.00 throughout Mardi Gras at Kilroy’s & Rosie’s on the Roof.

In addition, the hotel will have Mardi Gras specials including:

Five for $20.00 cans of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light

Do Whatcha Wanna shot – a blend of coconut rum and king cake flavored vodka for $8.00

$5.00 Port Orleans Bacchus Blonde Ale 12oz go cups

The specialty cocktails and beverage specials will be available daily at the hotel for the Carnival season during its operating hours of:

Café Normandie: Breakfast 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., daily

Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge: 4-11 p.m., daily

Rosie’s on the Roof: Sunday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m.

Provisions: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., daily

