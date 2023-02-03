Mardi Gras Merch

Carnival season is a time for celebration. And what better way to celebrate your wedding than with Mardi Gras themed gifts for the people you love.

Whether you’re looking for gifts for your guests, your bridal party or maybe to ask your friends to stand by you when you say, “I Do,” local shops have a few gifts that are sure to stop the show… or the parade.

First, we love a good hair accessory. Local company Fringe + co. has some of the best, and most vibrant, hair wraps, headbands and more.

We like this and this gold accented wraps that are good for more than just Carnival season.

If you’re not into a head wrap, Lucy Rose has plain metallic purple, green or gold headbands.

If a statement hair piece isn’t enough, these “Mambo” earrings from Fleurty Girl are a good touch.

And to finish the face, add a little Elektra Cosmetics glitter!

If you’re looking for apparel – and to add a little “LTEC” into your gifts – we love this “Let Them Eat King Cake” or this “Let’s Go Girls” shirt from Schnell Studio.

No matter what you end up with, is any gift complete without a little something sweet? Add a decorative cookie to remember the night, the ask or the season like these from Louise & Co. Cookies.

A little lagniappe:

For after the parade or the wedding, Phina has a few under eye masks and sheet masks to make sure the celebration glow continues.