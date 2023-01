NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the Ogden for its Mardi Gras Mini Market on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to start prepping for Mardi Gras 2023!

Mardi Gras Mini Market will include vendors selling wearable art for the Mardi Gras season. Join local artisans at Ogden Museum to prepare for your Mardi Gras season!

Local artisans include (but are not limited to):

Aviv Handmade

Big Moni Luv

Dante’s Masquerade

Linnzie Zaorski

Red Lioness Leather

More information