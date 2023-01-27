NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Windsor Court kicks off the year with its first themed tea around Mardi Gras this year. To complement the fun event Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12, there is a book signing by Matt Haines, notable author of The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake. Matt will be in the lobby of Windsor Court selling and signing books for guests.

Mardi Gras Tea at Windsor Court’s Le Salon

300 Gravier St.

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 & 12

Seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

With the finest teas and teatime treats, a special Mardi Gras themed dessert will accompany the decadent afternoon tea

Tea for all ages

$67 per adult and $47 per child including tax and gratuity

Reservations can be made online through Open Table or by calling (504) 596-4773

The Big Book of King Cake is a coffee table book consisting of more than one hundred and fifty unique king cake photos along with stories from talented bakers who make them. This book is perfect for anyone who loves history, sweets, and culture. The Little Book of King Cake is geared toward children of all ages. It is meant to excite children about the Mardi Gras season. The book highlights a young student finding the baby in her slice of king cake and becoming Queen of the classroom.