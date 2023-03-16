NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Auditions for the Marigny Opera Ballet’s 2023-2024 season will be held at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans (725 St. Ferdinand St.) at 10 a.m. on April 22.

The Company is seeking dancers with a professional level of technique in both ballet and modern/contemporary dance, for five-month contracts beginning August 2023.

The audition is free of charge, although dancers need to register in advance, in order to attend. A bio, head shot, dance shot or clip should be sent to jarina@marignyoperahouse.org in order to register.

About the Company

Founded in 2014, the Marigny Opera Ballet is a professional contemporary ballet company based in the Marigny Opera House of New Orleans. The Company employs New Orleans-based dancers and choreographers, and is funded by the non-profit Marigny Opera House Foundation. Over the years the Ballet has won acclaim for its seasons, productions, and numerous premieres, including the Gambit’s Big Easy Award for Outstanding Dance Ensemble in 2018 and 2020.

Artistic Director: Dave Hurlbert

Company Director: Jarina Carvalho

Company Manager: Lauren Guynes

Technical Director: Lydia Kolda

Wardrobe Director: Brooke Sauvage

Business Manager: Evan Hammond

Communications/Box Office: DC Paul