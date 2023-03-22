NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Marigny Opera Ballet concludes its ninth season with PANORAMA, a program of two premieres by Jarina Carvalho and Lauren Guynes. Ms. Carvalho’s ballet is set to the Children’s Corner Suite by Claude Debussy, performed live by Oscar Rossignolli. Ms. Guynes’s ballet is set to the music of Kurt Weill, who composed cabaret songs in Weimar Berlin in the 1930’s and emigrated to America during the war. Meschiya Lake sings live, accompanied by Oscar Rosignolli.

“This program is one of contrasts,” says Dave Hurlbert, Artistic Director. “There couldn’t be anything more different than an innocent, lyrical dance set to music for children, and a spirited evocation of German cabaret. We are lucky to have two of the best musicians in New Orleans accompanying these ballets.”

Tickets are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marigny-opera-ballet-presents-panorama-tickets-566646774757?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

WHAT: PANORAMA: Marigny Opera Ballet’s final program of its 2022-2023 Season

WHEN: April 21-23, 2023; all performances at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Marigny Opera House; 725 St. Ferdinand St.; New Orleans 70117