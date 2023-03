NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mexico City’s Masala y Maiz explores the migration of people, culinary techniques, ingredients, cultural foodways, and political movements between South Asia, East Africa, and Mexico. Chefs Norma and Saqib cook food that represents the crossroads of their cultures, a philosophy shared by Chef Ana Castro and fundamental to Lengua Madre.

This collaborative dinner will also spotlight Chef Maricela Vega of Atlanta’s Chico. Tickets ($150) available on Resy.