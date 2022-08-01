Being a small clinic in rural Louisiana, the Family Medicine practice of Dr. Gary Birdsall has made a big name for itself. Consistently recognized by health insurance companies, accountable care organizations, and fellow physicians, Dr. Birdsall achieves the highest quality ratings (5 star) and has been rated the top provider for hypertension treatment in the region.

With over 35 years of clinical experience providing care to individuals from birth through geriatrics, Dr. Birdsall takes pride in his ability to care for patients both effectively and efficiently, achieving better health outcomes with insurance awarded lower patient copayments. Dr. Birdsall offers preventative education and screenings as well as comprehensive evaluations and treatment of chronic diseases.

Despite severe damage to the clinic from Hurricane Ida, Dr. Birdsall continues to work from a temporary clinic, demonstrating his passion, determination and unwavering commitment to his patients’ wellbeing.

102 W. 112th Street, Cut Off, LA

985-632-5222

GaryBirdsallmd.com