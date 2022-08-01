Dr. Holly MacKenna is known for her expertise in intergenerational trauma. Her unparalleled focus is rooted within integrative psychiatry. Her purpose is exploring how awareness and knowledge can be shared from physician to physician in traditional medicinae, training, and practice. A board-certified, fellowship-trained psychiatrist, Dr. MacKenna embraces the sacred feminine aspect of every person to re-create a system which is patient- and provider-centered. In her work, Dr. MacKenna treats the whole body through a blend of traditional psychiatry and Integrative Medicine including nutrition, sleep management, lifestyle modifications and body modalities like yoga, tai chi and mindfulness practice.

1900 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans

504-356-1624

DaraWellnessNola.com