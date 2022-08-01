Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Dr. Jacob Daigle completed his medical degree at Louisiana Health Center in Shreveport. During his residency at the UT – Austin Medical Center, he was awarded for Exemplary Service and Excellence in patient care and served as Chief Resident during his final year. He is Board Certified and a member of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Daigle joined Northlake Surgical Associates in 2017, where he performs general and oncologic based surgeries. Specializing in laparoscopic and robotic surgeries including gallbladder, hernia repair, appendix and colon surgery, he also pursues his interest in melanoma surgery as a member of the multidiscipline melanoma care team at St. Tammany Cancer Center. As part of the St. Tammany Health System, Dr. Daigle can utilize best practices, the most innovative technology and educates patients ensuring they can make the most informed decisions for their care.

606 W 11th Ave, Covington

985-892-3766

StTammany.Health/Northlake