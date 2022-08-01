Relieving pain, restoring life.

Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers is leading the way in providing pain relief without pain pills.

Dr. Eric Lonseth is a specialist known nationwide for excellence in interventional pain management. He helps patients overcome their low back pain, neck pain and headaches in order to regain their strength and improve their function and mobility.

Dr. Eric Lonseth has fellowship training and double board certification in anesthesiology and pain management. He specializes in personalized, comprehensive treatments and uses minimally-invasive procedures for neck and back pain, nerve pain, whiplash and migraines.

Some treatments include spinal cord stimulation for persistent neck and back pain; radiofrequency ablation to disable nerves and provide long-lasting relief; spinal disc supplementation for degenerative discs; as well as traditional epidural steroid injections.

Dr. Lonseth and his staff of compassionate professionals offer easily accessible locations in the New Orleans and Metairie areas.

4213 Teuton St, Metairie 70006

504-327-5857

LonsethPain.com