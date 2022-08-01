At St. Tammany Health System Bone and Joint Clinic, Dr. McCall McDaniel practices on a foundation of family-centered care. A board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedist, Dr. McDaniel, establishes a good relationship with the parent as she treats the child as her patient. Conversing directly with children, Dr. McDaniel allows them the opportunity to engage in their own health and wellness.

Dr. McDaniel prioritizes clear and caring communication with families to answer any questions and create individualized treatment plans unique to each child’s condition. Using a collaborative approach, Dr. McDaniel works jointly with patients’ pediatricians to guarantee her patients’ smooth treatment and recovery.

Treating a wide range of pediatric orthopedic conditions such as fractures, scoliosis, hip dysplasia and cerebral palsy, Dr. McDaniel is trusted by families across the Northshore and New Orleans.

