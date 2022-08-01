Dr. Mascherpa-Kerkow is a board-certified physician practicing family medicine out of St. Tammany Physicians Network in Mandeville, offering the highest quality care accessibly located on the Northshore. Exercising over 20 years of experience and a range of St. Tammany Health System resources, Dr. Mascherpa-Kerkow treats acute and chronic conditions from infancy to geriatrics, and provides a number of educational opportunities to patients.

A care philosophy reminiscent of the gold rule, Dr. Nathalie Mascherpa-Kerkow treats patients with an approach mirroring how she would want to be cared for. Her patients experience an unmatched level of thoroughness and attention to detail, investment in their wellbeing and passion for the work she does.

Originally from France, Dr. Mascherpa-Kerkow graduated from the Faculte De Medecine Montpellier-Nimes in 1993 and is always happy to conduct visits in French for her patients who prefer it.

201 St. Ann Drive, Ste B, Mandeville

985-898-4001

StTammany.Health/STPNMandeville