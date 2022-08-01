One of the region’s top orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Neil Maki practices in Thibodaux and is on staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He and the staff at Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, including David Ryan Kesterson PA-C, ensure that patients’ individual needs are met by the most effective means. Dr. Maki specializes in the shoulder and has pioneered many shoulder arthroscopic procedures. He also performs joint replacements and is one of few specialists in the region who performs endoscopic carpal tunnel (wrist). Board certified in both orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, Dr. Maki is also fellowship trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.

602 N. Acadia Rd., Suite 101, Thibodaux

985-446-6284